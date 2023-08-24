Britney Spears has ‘no intention’ to reconnect with dad Jamie Spears at any cost 

 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Thursday, August 24, 2023

Britney Spears has no intention to reconnect with her estranged dad, Jamie Spears, who acted as her conservator and allegedly abused her for 13-years.

After it was confirmed that the Hold Me Closer hitmaker has parted ways from her husband Sam Asghari, TMZ reported that the singer was open to reconcile with her father.

However, multiple outlets have debunked the reports, with an insider claiming that the controversial singer has “no intention” to fix strained relationship with her father.

“It’s just not true,” an insider told Page Six of the rumours. “Britney is on a healing journey, but a reconciliation with Jamie is not in the cards.”

However, another source alleged to Entertainment Tonight that the popstar might give a chance to her mother, Lynne Spears, in the aftermath of her divorce.

“Now that she no longer has Sam to rely on, she’s more open to possibly repairing the relationship with her mom, [Lynne Spears],” the insider told the outlet.

“Britney knows it would take some time and she isn’t sure their connection could ever fully recover, but she’s open to the possibility.”

Dismissing reports of Britney’s wish to rekindle relationship with her father, who is reportedly sick these days due to an infection, the insider said the speculations are “totally false.”

Jamie's health has been afflicted by complications stemming from a knee replacement surgery he underwent 16 years ago.

He is now awaiting another operation scheduled for Friday. Jamie has reportedly lost over 25 pounds due to the infection.

A report by Page Six has also revealed that the only family member Britney is in touch with while navigating divorce with Asghari, is her older brother, Bryan Spears.

“He’s been staying over and helping her alongside a therapist,” the source said, calling Bryan’s presence “a great thing for all of” the Spears family.

