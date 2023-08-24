 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in trouble’ as King Charles ‘finds his mettle’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out by experts as they believe ‘its payback time’.

Royal commentator Amanda Platell issued these sentiments in her piece for the Daily Mail.

In it she touched on Meghan Markle’s lack of an invite to the late Queen’s death anniversary, and said, “Neither they nor their children Archie and Lilibet are reportedly invited by King Charles to commemorations marking the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death.”

“Given that Harry and Meghan’s only currency is being members of the Royal Family, the snub must feel especially bitter. It also suggests the King has finally found his mettle.”

And “now it’s payback time” and “for that we should all cry ‘Three cheers for the King!’”

At the end of the day, Ms Platell believes, “The message is clear: they are not welcome here.”

“Quite right, too — the rebuff will mean the couple won’t be able to take advantage next month of the most poignant royal ceremonies since the Queen’s death, for their self-serving documentaries.”

