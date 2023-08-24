'Euphoria' creator drops major hints about season 3

Euphoria season 3 is still unclear about its release date, but one thing is certain: the upcoming chapter will get darker, as series creator Sam Levinson teased.

Speaking to the Elle cover story of the show’s lead, Zendaya, the show-runner offered a key update amid a dearth of information about the much-awaited season.

The teen drama head called the third season a “film noir” with Rue (Zendaya) would “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world.”

Later in the interview, the Spider-Man star also defended her choice to take bolder roles, like the upcoming Challengers, where she wanted to step out of her comfort zone.

Back on the hit HBO production, the series has a history of putting fans on edge with the long gaps between seasons. For example, the first part debuted in 2019, and the second season in 2022.

Currently, Euphoria's third season status is in limbo after the ongoing WGA writers’ and Hollywood actors’ strikes.

