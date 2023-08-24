 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Britney Spears covers monthly cost for Sam Asghari's $10,000 apartment

Britney Spears covers monthly cost for Sam Asghari's $10,000 apartment 

Pop star Britney Spears is reportedly in the position of having to cover the monthly cost of $10,000 for a luxurious apartment for her estranged husband, Sam Asghari, as per recent reports.

The 41-year-old singer's marriage to the 29-year-old actor came to an end this month after just a year of matrimony. Sources indicate that due to a firmly established prenuptial agreement, Sam is not likely to secure substantial assets from their brief marriage.

Current information suggests that despite the divorce filing initiated by Sam, Britney is taking on the financial responsibility for his new residence. This new apartment is situated within one of Los Angeles' most upscale and modern developments.

Although the standard rate for a unit in this complex is $10,000 per month, sources shared with TMZ that Sam has negotiated a more favorable arrangement.

Reportedly, Britney's team proposed this gesture as they navigate the complexities of their divorce proceedings. MailOnline has made attempts to reach out to representatives of Sam Asghari and Britney Spears for official statements.

According to reports, Sam is expected to receive no financial compensation upon divorce, as he and Britney were only married for a mere 14 months. Their prenuptial agreement, known for its strict terms, stipulated that Sam would be entitled to $1 million for every two years of their marital union.

However, sources previously informed TMZ that although the prenup prevents Sam from obtaining spousal support, there could be a possibility of a lump-sum payment from Britney to discourage him from disclosing potentially "embarrassing information" related to their marriage.

It's believed that the prenuptial agreement contains an "extensive confidentiality clause" that legally binds Sam from discussing his romantic involvement with Britney.

There were reports that Sam was considering contesting the prenuptial agreement to request spousal support and legal fees, but he has since denied these claims.

