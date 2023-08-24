 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Thursday, August 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears draws PETA criticism for 5th puppy purchase

By
Web Desk

Thursday, August 24, 2023

Britney Spears draws PETA criticism for 5th puppy purchase
Britney Spears draws PETA criticism for 5th puppy purchase 

Animal rights advocates at PETA have voiced strong criticism against Britney Spears following her announcement on Wednesday via Instagram of her latest addition to her family, a furry companion. 

The 41-year-old artist delighted her substantial following of 42.1 million by sharing endearing footage of her recently acquired puppy named Snow, playfully frolicking.

However, PETA has raised concerns about Spears' decision to purchase her fifth dog, labeling it as a "problematic" choice due to her bypassing the option of adopting a pet from an animal shelter. 

A spokesperson for PETA conveyed to MailOnline, "When influential people buy puppies, puppy mills cheer and animal shelters watch the homeless-animal crisis get even worse."

The statement continued, "With this one cutesy post, Britney Spears has sentenced countless deserving dogs in shelters to more days without love, a comfy bed to curl up on, or a chance at a real life. She could have been a force for good and adopted, but instead she chose to be toxic, and animals will pay with their lives."

Amidst the backdrop of Spears' evident joy in the company of her newfound furry companion, as showcased in the affectionate video of Snow playfully exploring and engaging with her surroundings—sniffing her toes and amusingly chewing on a baby's dummy—the artist affectionately captioned her post, "Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it’s her world and we just live in it!!!"

The introduction of Snow into Britney's household comes as the singer navigates the complexities of her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari. This development follows a negotiated agreement regarding custody arrangements for her other canine companions.

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana ghosted Sarah Ferguson 'without any reason' before death video

Princess Diana ghosted Sarah Ferguson 'without any reason' before death
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori needs 'rescuing': 'He holds all the power'

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori needs 'rescuing': 'He holds all the power'
William Shatner aka Captain Kirk shares his thoughts on artificial intelligence

William Shatner aka Captain Kirk shares his thoughts on artificial intelligence

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in trouble’ as King Charles ‘finds his mettle’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘in trouble’ as King Charles ‘finds his mettle’
Prince William to return from US to stand-in for King Charles

Prince William to return from US to stand-in for King Charles

Matthew McConaughey's wife breaks key myth about him

Matthew McConaughey's wife breaks key myth about him

Details of King Charles and Camilla's France visit released

Details of King Charles and Camilla's France visit released

'James Bond' star offers ideas for agent 007's future

'James Bond' star offers ideas for agent 007's future
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘staring at a bleak future’: ‘It’s dawning on them’ video

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are ‘staring at a bleak future’: ‘It’s dawning on them’
'Euphoria' creator drops major hints about season 3

'Euphoria' creator drops major hints about season 3
Lady Gaga stuns fans with glamorous Instagram posts

Lady Gaga stuns fans with glamorous Instagram posts
Justin Bieber admits he was ‘reckless’ with Selena Gomez amid whirlwind romance

Justin Bieber admits he was ‘reckless’ with Selena Gomez amid whirlwind romance