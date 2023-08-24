Britney Spears draws PETA criticism for 5th puppy purchase

Animal rights advocates at PETA have voiced strong criticism against Britney Spears following her announcement on Wednesday via Instagram of her latest addition to her family, a furry companion.

The 41-year-old artist delighted her substantial following of 42.1 million by sharing endearing footage of her recently acquired puppy named Snow, playfully frolicking.

However, PETA has raised concerns about Spears' decision to purchase her fifth dog, labeling it as a "problematic" choice due to her bypassing the option of adopting a pet from an animal shelter.

A spokesperson for PETA conveyed to MailOnline, "When influential people buy puppies, puppy mills cheer and animal shelters watch the homeless-animal crisis get even worse."

The statement continued, "With this one cutesy post, Britney Spears has sentenced countless deserving dogs in shelters to more days without love, a comfy bed to curl up on, or a chance at a real life. She could have been a force for good and adopted, but instead she chose to be toxic, and animals will pay with their lives."

Amidst the backdrop of Spears' evident joy in the company of her newfound furry companion, as showcased in the affectionate video of Snow playfully exploring and engaging with her surroundings—sniffing her toes and amusingly chewing on a baby's dummy—the artist affectionately captioned her post, "Introducing Snow … the new edition to the family … it’s her world and we just live in it!!!"

The introduction of Snow into Britney's household comes as the singer navigates the complexities of her ongoing divorce from estranged husband Sam Asghari. This development follows a negotiated agreement regarding custody arrangements for her other canine companions.

