Thursday, August 24, 2023
Prince William to return from US to stand-in for King Charles

King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will start their visit to France on September 20, according to a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

The statement said, "The King and Queen will undertake a State Visit to France, visiting Paris and Bordeaux, from Wednesday 20th to Friday 22nd September 2023," said the statement.

On the other hand, his eldest son and future king Prince William will also visit New York in September to attend the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit in New York City

A look at their schedules suggests that the Prince of Wales will be visiting the US on 18 and 19 September, meaning that he is due to return before his father leaves the UK.

In the event that the King cannot undertake his official duties as Sovereign on a temporary basis due to illness or absence abroad, two or more Counsellors of State are appointed by Letters Patent to act in His Majesty's place.

Counsellors of State are authorised to carry out most of the official duties of the Sovereign, for example, attending Privy Council meetings, signing routine documents and receiving the credentials of new ambassadors to the United Kingdom.

Counsellors of State are appointed from among the four adults next in succession (provided they have reached the age of 21).

The current Counsellors of State are The Queen Consort, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Sussex, The Duke of York and Princess Beatrice.


