Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori needs 'rescuing': 'He holds all the power'

Bianca Censori and Kanye West attracted many observers’ attention. But one celebrity astrologer has made an astonishing claim by analyzing the latest snaps of the power couple.



Sharing her expert opinion on The Mirror, the celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman said, "When we see photos of her walking or standing with her husband, Bianca seems to like 'popping' her hip to one side, giving her an uneven stance.

She continued, “This posture, traditionally seen as feminine, is actually a submissive gesture. This way of standing says 'please like me' and displays the woman as uneven and in need of rescuing. It's a way of making her partner feel more powerful in the relationship.

Mentioning the Melbourne-born designer's bold personality, the specialist said, "An interesting observation is, that this body language didn't start when she met Kanye. Bianca's tense shoulders are seen in photos of her before she ever met the fashion maven. She's a lady who is accustomed to taking risks, and her success is dependent on people liking her.”

Observing the photos, the body language expert believed Bianca was repeatedly trying to catch Kanye's attention.

“So using 'please like me' gestures and showing tension in her shoulders are characteristics she's displayed throughout her life, not just since Ye entered the scene."

However, contradicting her views, another body-language expert painted a different picture of the pair’s power dynamics.

Talking to The Mirror, Judi James opined that the Yeezy boss appeared to be “smitten and maybe even submissive” to her ex-employee.

The 31-year-old findings suggested Kanye pulled towards Bianca, which could be a mixture of obedience and love.