Prince William needs to ‘accept the bad’ and ‘get on with it’

Prince William has just come under fire for his inability to ‘prove’ their loyalty to the Queen’s Commonwealth by ‘sucking it up’ and doing the job he’s been assigned to do.



These allegations have been presented by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything, in her piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she addressed Prince William’s lack of support towards the woman’s football league, and even accused them of not ‘walking the walk’.

She started the converastion off by saying, “On one hand, we have some of those handy sources and insiders who reliably turn up in the British press to whisper sweet nothings into the ears of Fleet Street telling us how much the King & co. care about the Commonwealth, yet when push comes to shove it looks like William especially can’t be arsed.”

While Ms Elser amdits, “The Waleses might be a little gun shy about another Commonwealth tour after last year’s Caribbean fiasco”.

At the end of the day, “the prince and princess have hot and cold running advisors, aides and press secretaries. These people should have been spending the last 18 months working out how to do international tours going forward without it ending up a suntanned shambles and their principals looking like extras from a TV adaptation of White Mischief.”

Before concluding she also accused King Charles of playing a hand in the issues as well, and said, “The King and Queen also deserve to come in for criticism here too. His Majesty is, yes, nearly 75-years-old and Camilla is well known to hate flying, thus a trip Down Under might not be their idea of a great time.”

“But jobs – all jobs – come with less enjoyable parts that one must dutifully suck up and get on with it,” Ms Elser added.