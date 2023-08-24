Prince Harry will stay at royal home during UK visit?

Prince Harry will need to ask permission if he wishes to spend a few nights in a royal home during his visit to the UK next month, according to The Telegraph.



The Duke of Sussex is due to arrive in the UK on September 7 to attend the Wellchild Awards.

He will attend the awards a day before the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death.

The Duke of Sussex Harry will be traveling to Germany for the start of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf after a two-day stay.



Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have no home in London after being kicked out of Frogmore Cottage.

The Duke of Sussex returned the property's keys after King Charles ordered him to vacate the property.

According to multiple reports in the British media, neither the King nor Prince William have plans to meet with Harry.

Harry's relations with the royal family further deteriorated after the release of his tell-all book "Spare".