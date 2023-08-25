 
Friday, August 25, 2023
Pete Davidson is 'single again', breaks up from Chase Sui Wonder after Kim K

Friday, August 25, 2023

Pete Davidson and Chase Sui Wonder have reportedly called it quits.

The former SNL star, who made headlines this year after he was spotted with the actress, is 'single' again.

"He's single again," a source tells PEOPLE. "He's out and about and doing really well."

The breakup comes amid Pete's struggle with various mental health problems including borderline personality disorder. The 29-year-old has reportedly checked himself into a rehab in Florida.

"Pete will often check himself into rehab to work on these issues," another insider close to Davidson told PEOPLE at the time. "His friends and family have been supportive during this time."

Earlier, Pete admitted that he often feels like a "loser" amid media intrusion into his dating life.

"I'm in my 20's and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting," he said. "I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."

