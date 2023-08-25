Amy Dowden's emotional response to fan's head-shaving suggestion

 
entertainment
Friday, August 25, 2023
Friday, August 25, 2023

Amy Dowden has shared a heartbreaking response as one of her fans asked to shave her head amid her breast cancer diagnosis. Replying to the fan, the Strictly Come Dancing star admitted she is not ready to shave her head as she undergoes chemotherapy.

The 33-year-old has recently shared another heartbreaking piece of news with her fans, as she revealed that doctors have discovered another type of cancer in addition to the initial breast cancer diagnosis.

Taking to Instagram, the TV star revealed that she had started losing her hair and asked fans for suggestions on how to save it.

She wrote, "So my scalp/head the last few days been quite sore and painful with the hair loss. Any tips on what may help this out there? Really appreciate it, will share it to help others too."

When one fan suggested shaving her head off, she replied, "I am personally not ready for this," adding that everyone is different and how they cope or go about their journey is up to them, reports Dailymail

Amy lamented that she had already gone through body changes for life, emotions, and pain, adding, "I want to try to save what I can with the cooling cap."

