Friday, August 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry releases first statement amid 'peace talks' with King Charles

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 25, 2023

Prince Harry releases first statement amid ‘peace talks’ with King Charles

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has released his first statement amid reports of 'peace talks' with his father King Charles in London.

Royal expert and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s friend Omid Scobie shared the Duke’s statement on Twitter.

Omid Scobie tweeted, "Prince Harry is London bound next month to attend the @WellChild Awards. The duke—who has been patron of the charity for 15 years—will fly in for the September 7 ceremony and to spend time with each winner and their families at a special reception."

Prince Harry says in the statement, "For nearly 20 years, WellChild has been transforming the lives of children and young people across the UK, providing critical care that prioritizes the physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of these individuals and their families.

"The courage and strength embodied by these young people – and the tireless devotion of those who support them – never cease to inspire me. I’m honoured to attend this year’s awards ceremony and celebrate their incredible work."

However, according to reports, Prince Harry is returning to the UK next month for a quick trip to attend a charity event for WellChild and is not expected to visit the King, Prince William, or any other royals.

Earlier, there were reports King Charles and Harry would hold a crucial meeting to end their differences in London on September 17 without Meghan Markle.

