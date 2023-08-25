 
Friday, August 25, 2023
Friday, August 25, 2023

Brad Pitt ladylove Ines de Ramon glows in love as she shows off ‘B’ necklace
Brad Pitt’s new girlfriend Ines de Ramon glowed in actor’s love as she stepped out in Los Angeles, showing off her “B” necklace.

Even though the Fight Club alum has not addressed any speculations about his new relationship, fans of the star were convinced he is dating De Ramon after she debuted the necklace back in June.

Fans of the hunk believe the “B” locket, which the jewelry designer’s been flaunting lately, means “Brad,” hence reaching the conclusion that both are, indeed, dating.

On her recent day out, de Ramon, who is the vice president of fine jewelry brand Anita Ko, was accompanied with her dog as she went for some shopping.

Picture Credits: Page Six
Sporting a black crop top paired with black pants and white shoes, the beauty carried a structured black tote as she was photographed with shopping bags in her hand.

She opted for a stylish pair of shades for her outing and accessorized her look with the sentimental "B" necklace.

Meanwhile, a source told People Magazine that Brad Pitt and de Ramon are “going very strong” while noting that they spent “a lot of time together this summer.”

It was also reported earlier this month that the handsome hunk may soon officially announce his “ultra-private” relationship with de Ramon.

“You could say they’re pretty much living together at his homes in L.A. and in Europe, but it’s not like Ines has given up her own home here, not yet anyway,” the insider said of the lovebirds.

The tipster went on to hint that Pitt will soon make his relationship with de Ramon official, saying, “Brad and Ines haven’t gotten to that official stage just yet, but it’s just a matter of time.”

