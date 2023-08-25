 
Friday, August 25, 2023
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori 'giving hints' into 'her intense emotional tension'

Friday, August 25, 2023

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has just sparked alarm among experts who believe she’s showcasing a ‘physical representation of her emotional tension’, discretely.

For those unversed, these claims have been brought to light by body language expert Inbaal.

She broke everything down during one of her interviews with The Mirror.

During the course of that interview, she made a few revelations about Bianca, and admitted that she “isn’t as confidant as she appears” because she’s “subconsciously trying to create a space separating herself from the US hitmaker.”

She also went as far as to say, “Bianca Censori's body language around Kanye is tense and people-pleasing, but those gestures aren't new.”

“In recent photos with her husband Kanye West, Bianca Censori is seen with her shoulders raised. Tense, raised shoulders are a sign of insecurity”.

“The tension in her upper back and shoulders is the physical representation of the emotional tension she's feeling.”

