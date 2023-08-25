 
Friday, August 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry leaves Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘irritated’ with London plans

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has reportedly left his estranged brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton further ‘irritated’ with his plans to visit UK on the eve of Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s spokesperson has confirmed that the Duke is London bound next month to attend the WellChild Awards. The duke—who has been patron of the charity for 15 years—will fly in for the September 7 ceremony and to spend time with each winner and their families at a special reception.

Prince Harry would be appearing at the WellChild awards on September 7, and making a speech.

Commenting on Harry’s plans, Kate Middleton and William’s friend shared the royal couple’s reaction saying, “William and Kate will be irritated, especially by the date, but will just ignore it. What else can they do?”

The new claims came amid reports Prince William and Kate Middleton will lead Queen Elizabeth’s death anniversary tribute on September 8.

