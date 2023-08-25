Angelina Jolie creating a wedge between kids and Brad Pitt: ‘Master manipulator’

Brad Pitt has been accusing his ex-wife Angelina Jolie of manipulating his kids against him while they fight over their custody amid messy split.

The Fight Club alum feels the Maleficent actor is creating a wedge between him and his kids especially his daughter Vivienne, as reported by Life & Style.

The issue arose after Angelina teamed up with the 15-year-old to be her assistant on her forthcoming musical adaptation of The Outsiders for Broadway.

Speaking of their project, Angelina said of Vivienne, “She isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives.”

However, Brad has not approved of Vivienne working with her mother as he believes Angelina is only joining forces with her to brain wash her against him.

“He thinks this is just another attempt by Angie to drive a wedge between him and his daughter,” the insider told the publication.

Jolie parted ways from Pitt in 2016 after 12-year romance. The two share six kids, Maddox, 22, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 17, and 15-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

The source continued, “It’s no secret that Angie’s always trying to make sure the kids are Team Mom. She’s a master manipulator when it comes to the children taking sides.”

The situation has started a “whole new war” between Brad and Angelina, who are already fighting a legal battle to gain custody of their kids under 18.

“Of course Brad is happy that Vivienne’s found something she’s passionate about, but he’s worried that he may lose her in the process,” the insider shared.