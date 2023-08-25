Kate Middleton, Prince William’s olive branch plan to Harry during UK visit disclosed

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will lead tribute to late Queen Elizabeth II on her first death anniversary on September 8.



The royal couple will made a public appearance and will use the occasion to praise late Queen and also to "look ahead."

On the other hand, Prince Harry has also announced his plan to visit UK on the eve of late Queen’s death anniversary.

The Duke of Sussex would be appearing at the WellChild awards on September 7, and making a speech.

Prince Harry will reportedly not join the royal family to mark his grandmother’s first death anniversary together.

Amid Harry’s plan to visit UK, a friend of Kate Middleton and William told Daily Beast the couple would likely have no intention of meeting up with Harry or doing a joint engagement with him.

The insider went on to say the Prince and Princess of Wales would not extend an olive branch to Harry by inviting him to appear with them, or to meet for private conversations.

The report further claims there is real nervousness at the palace that Harry may choose to further disrupt the delicate choreography of the day by making some kind of surprise appearance on the 8th September as he will be in UK on the day.