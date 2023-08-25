 
Friday, August 25, 2023
Is King Charles, royal family 'concerned' over Prince Harry’s UK visit?

Friday, August 25, 2023

King Charles, Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior members of the royal family will mark the first death anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle on September 8.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly not invited to join the royals on the occasion.

However, the Duke of Sussex will arrive in London on September 7 and would remain in Britain till September 8.

He would be appearing at the WellChild awards on September 7, and making a speech.

Amid reports there is nervousness at the palace that Prince Harry may disrupt the delicate choreography of the day with surprise appearance on the 8th, a friend of King Charles shrugged off the impact of Harry’s visit.

The insider told The Daily Beast: “Harry is a private citizen. What he does on the anniversary of the queen’s death is entirely a matter for him. The king certainly won’t be changing his plans in reaction to what Harry is doing.”

Over question whether King Charles would be concerned over Harry’s appearance that could distract media focus, the friend said, “I don’t think anybody is under any illusions about the challenges that they face going forward with Harry.”

King Charles friend also reacted to the reports of the father-son meeting, saying Harry would not be meeting King Charles in Scotland.

