Meghan Markle sparks outrage: ‘Will she run at the first sight of bad press?’

Experts have started to question why Meghan Markle had chosen to avoid a trip to the UK for the WellChild’s annual awards.

Claims and admissions about the Duchess of Sussex have been issued by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She broke everything down in her most recent piece for News.com.au.

In it she weighed in on Meghan Markle’s absence and said, “In less than two weeks, Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and a man who needs to relearn how to smile, will be back in the UK to attend and give a speech at WellChild’s annual awards."

However even though “we have a phalanx of cameras in the offing,” yet “the chance for Meghan to put on the serious razzle-dazzle,” is none existence because she’s skipping this year’s awards."

“Instead, she will meet up with Harry ‘a few days later’ in Dusseldörf for the upcoming Invictus Games.”

After this revelation, Ms Elser even went as far as to ask, “The Duchess of Sussex eschewing an opportunity to shine by her other half’s side? This is all a bit of a head scratcher, a brow-furrower and an all round ‘huh?’ moment.”

Because “meaty part of this is why Meghan might be not be joining Harry back in the UK.”

Is she perhaps “avoiding a nation where 68 per cent of the population has an unfavourable opinion of her? Where its citizenry would seem to view her with all the warmth of an increase to the basic tax rate and the reintroduction of early pub closing hours?”

Because at the end of the day, it’s a given that “their reception in Britain is hardly likely to be a warm one.”