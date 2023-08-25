Meghan Markle thinks UK charities ‘aren’t worth the time’: ‘It says a lot'

Meghan Markle allegedly finds UK to be ‘not worth the effort’ whenever questions about a UK return come into view.



These allegations against the Duchess have been issued by royal historian Dr Tessa Dunlop.

The royal expert and UK broadcaster broke down her thoughts during an interview with The Mirror.

During the course of this chat, she touched upon Meghan’s WellChild awards snub and says that it ‘says a lot’ about her and her feelings towards the UK.

For those unversed Meghan Markle is said to have planned her travel dates, to coincide with only The Invictus Games, which will begin a day or two after the WellChild charity awards for ill children.

“Apparently she is not gracing London with her presence,” Dunlop said while referencing Meghan Markle’s alleged thought process.

In doing so the couple allegedly plan to unveil “A rare Sussex double act” which “is being saved for Germany where the Duchess will assist Harry with the closing ceremony.”

“On this occasion, I suspect Meghan’s no-show in London says more about her antipathy towards Britain, than the couple’s relationship. We don’t deserve her, at least so she probably thinks,” Ms Dunlop also added during the course of her chat.

Especially given the fact that “there’s that outstanding issue regarding the couple’s UK security and who pays for it.”

In terms of Prince Harry and his attendance, Ms Dunlop describes it as a “blink-and-you-miss-him appearance”.

However, the chances of him seeing any Royal Family members, if any, feature only a handful of those who “has not lost already.

Namely, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their respective husbands.