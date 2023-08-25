Pakistan claim two more medals on 2nd day of Tent Pegging World Cup

Pakistan’s player on the second day of the 2023 Tent Pegging World Cup in George, South Africa. — Provided by the reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan won on Friday two more medals on the second day of the Tent Pegging World Cup which is being played in South Africa.

The Green Shirts got the silver medal in the sword category while Wajahatullah got the individual best player bronze medal with an individual score of 40.

These two medals would’ve turned into two golds if Pakistani riders had not missed their targets in the final run of the team round on Friday.

On the second day of the competition, riders use swords to pierce on target, pick it up and carry it away from the point it was fixed in.

The Pakistan team — comprising Irfan Mehmood, Nasir Abbas, Wajahatullah and Tasawur Abbas — displayed perfect skill to get the lead from the first round which was of individual swords.

The Men in Green got 36 points after the first round which saw all four riders running individually twice. Saudi Arabia was at 35.6 points while Egypt got 33.5 points from the first round out of a maximum 48.

Pakistan continued their dominance in pair rounds as well in which riders ran towards the target twice in the form of pairs.

Pakistan were looking certain for a gold medal at the end of the 2nd run of the team stage and were above Saudi Arabia but Irfan Mehmood — who hadn’t missed any target in the day — and Tasawur Abbas missed their target in a final run which gave Saudi Arabia a decisive lead of 6.5 points.

Pakistan ended the day with 132 points, behind the Saudi Arabian team which had 138.5 points. India finished 3rd in the Sword category with 126.5 points.

Irfan would’ve won the individual sword gold medal outright if he had not missed the target. He had to settle with 36 points. Oman’s Safwan Al Mamri won the silver medal with 41 points.

Pakistan’s Wajahatullah, Hassan Omar Asri and Abdul Wahab Yahya got 40 points in the day and the trio participated in the ride-out to decide silver and bronze medalists, following the play-off ride-outs, Hassan won the silver and Pakistan’s Wajahatullah got the bronze medal.

The good show on the second day also helped Pakistan jump to 2nd position in the overall championship table with a cumulative 276 points. Saudi Arabia is leading by 292.5 points.

Pakistani horsemen will be back in action on the third day to compete in 6 different runs. In the first stage, they’ll be in action for Rings and Peg, in the second stage they’ll be in action for Lemon and Peg which will be followed by relays of lance and sword respectively.

Pakistan contingent is confident of securing the championship medal at the end of overall 20 runs.

Pakistan’s Irfan Mehmood is also in the race to clinch the overall best athlete’s award, with 76 points from two days, he is following Saudi Arabia’s Hassan Omar at 82 points and Rashed Hamad Almarri with 78.