Friday, August 25, 2023
Web Desk

AQUA announces Barbie World Tour dates with perfectly pink photo

Web Desk

AQUA have delighted their devoted fans with tour announcement as Barbie Girl goes viral again
On Friday, AQUA announced their Barbie World Tour with a series of dates across the United States, accompanied by a fittingly pink photo.

The tour is set to commence on November 12 at the historic Paramount Theatre in Seattle and will conclude just before Christmas on December 20 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

This tour follows the band's successful headlining shows at Irving Plaza in New York City and The Belasco in Los Angeles in June and July respectively.

Expressing their excitement, the trio stated, "We've been working for this for 27 years! Performing two sold-out shows in NYC and L.A. this summer was a dream come true, and to be able to come back soon for a nationwide tour is absolutely insane. We cannot wait to meet everyone for the first time, face to face."

The tour coincides with the resurgence of interest in Aqua's 1997 hit song Barbie Girl from their debut album, Aquarium. 

The song has gained renewed popularity due to the success of the blockbuster Barbie movie, which has amassed a box office total of $1.3 billion. 

Nicki Minaj and Spice's song Barbie World from the movie's soundtrack samples Aqua's iconic tune, and the new track, which credits the trio, debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on July 8. It marked Minaj's 23rd top 10 hit and Aqua's second.

The Spotify Fans First presale for the tour will begin on Monday, August 28, at 10 a.m. ET, while the general public will have the opportunity to purchase tickets starting on Wednesday, August 30, at 10 a.m. ET.

