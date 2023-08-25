Technical issues during Beyoncé performance anger fans

During her recent performance, one of Beyoncé fans said "Someone is getting fired" after the singer suffered on-stage technical difficulties.

The singer hit the stage during a recent stop in Arizona for a performance of “ALIEN SUPERSTAR.”

When her microphone suddenly cut out amid the track, the crowd finished the song for her.

She looked visibly perturbed as she realized her audience could no longer hear her.

A viral video shows that it took 10 minutes to get the audio fixed to meet Beyoncé’s standards.



“Somebody’s getting fired. You about to lose your job!” a young woman could be heard screaming in the video. “Y’all need to fix this!”



“Somebody’s getting fired” is a reference to a previous Beyoncé show where her lighting tech missed their cue during a performance of “Diva,”

