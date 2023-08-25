Kylie Jenner spotted at Timothée Chalamet’s house after breakup rumors

Earlier reports said that Timothée Chalamet dumped Kylie Jenner

Despite ongoing speculation about the status of their relationship, Kylie Jenner was reportedly seen visiting Timothée Chalamet's Beverly Hills home on Thursday.

The makeup mogul arrived at the actor's residence in her two-tone Mercedes Maybach 600, accompanied by her security team in a black Escalade following closely behind. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail captured this visit.

Before her stop at Chalamet's chateau, Jenner had reportedly indulged in a shopping spree nearby, opting for a casual look with blue jeans and a white cropped T-shirt.

Jenner's visit to the Hollywood star's home suggests that their relationship might still be thriving, despite swirling rumors of a breakup. Earlier reports had claimed that Chalamet, 27, had "dumped" Jenner, 26, but insiders quickly debunked these claims. Sources confirmed to TMZ that the breakup rumors were false, urging fans not to believe everything they read.

The connection between the Lipkit queen and the Dune star dates back to April, and news of their relationship caused a considerable stir online. According to a source from Entertainment Tonight, the two were maintaining a "fun" and "casual" approach to their romantic involvement, a sentiment that was echoed in their appearances together.

The speculations gained further credibility in June when Jenner was seen departing from Chalamet's residence, yet neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship status through public channels.

Jenner's involvement with The King star followed shortly after her separation from Travis Scott, with whom she has two children: a daughter named Stormi, 5, and a son named Aire, 1.