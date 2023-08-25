 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Friday, August 25, 2023
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner spotted at Timothée Chalamet’s house after breakup rumors

By
Web Desk

Friday, August 25, 2023

Earlier reports said that Timothée Chalamet dumped Kylie Jenner
Earlier reports said that Timothée Chalamet dumped Kylie Jenner 

Despite ongoing speculation about the status of their relationship, Kylie Jenner was reportedly seen visiting Timothée Chalamet's Beverly Hills home on Thursday. 

The makeup mogul arrived at the actor's residence in her two-tone Mercedes Maybach 600, accompanied by her security team in a black Escalade following closely behind. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail captured this visit.

Before her stop at Chalamet's chateau, Jenner had reportedly indulged in a shopping spree nearby, opting for a casual look with blue jeans and a white cropped T-shirt.

Jenner's visit to the Hollywood star's home suggests that their relationship might still be thriving, despite swirling rumors of a breakup. Earlier reports had claimed that Chalamet, 27, had "dumped" Jenner, 26, but insiders quickly debunked these claims. Sources confirmed to TMZ that the breakup rumors were false, urging fans not to believe everything they read.

The connection between the Lipkit queen and the Dune star dates back to April, and news of their relationship caused a considerable stir online. According to a source from Entertainment Tonight, the two were maintaining a "fun" and "casual" approach to their romantic involvement, a sentiment that was echoed in their appearances together.

The speculations gained further credibility in June when Jenner was seen departing from Chalamet's residence, yet neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship status through public channels.

Jenner's involvement with The King star followed shortly after her separation from Travis Scott, with whom she has two children: a daughter named Stormi, 5, and a son named Aire, 1.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles sparks calls to step down: ‘He’s a dud!’ video

King Charles sparks calls to step down: ‘He’s a dud!’
Liam Payne postpones 'South America' tour due to severe kidney infection

Liam Payne postpones 'South America' tour due to severe kidney infection
Iconic Whitesnake guitarist and songwriter Bernie Marsden dies at 72

Iconic Whitesnake guitarist and songwriter Bernie Marsden dies at 72

Ryan Reynolds shares endearing message for wife Blake Lively as she turns 36

Ryan Reynolds shares endearing message for wife Blake Lively as she turns 36
'Vikings': Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha looks stunning in latest photo

'Vikings': Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha looks stunning in latest photo
SZA gets cozy with Justin Bieber in racy video for new single ‘Snooze’

SZA gets cozy with Justin Bieber in racy video for new single ‘Snooze’

Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?: Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder will decide together

Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?: Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder will decide together

Technical issues during Beyoncé performance anger fans

Technical issues during Beyoncé performance anger fans

US actor reveals Meghan Markle is the person she admires the most

US actor reveals Meghan Markle is the person she admires the most
AQUA announces Barbie World Tour dates with perfectly pink photo

AQUA announces Barbie World Tour dates with perfectly pink photo
Margot Robbie might not have become 'Barbie': Here's why video

Margot Robbie might not have become 'Barbie': Here's why
Doubts emerge about Meghan Markle's Germany visit

Doubts emerge about Meghan Markle's Germany visit