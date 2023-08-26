 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Liam Payne postpones 'South America' tour due to severe kidney infection

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Liam Payne postpones South America tour due to severe kidney infection
Liam Payne postpones 'South America' tour due to severe kidney infection

Liam Payne is facing a serious health battle that has caused him to cancel his upcoming South American tour.

The 21-year-old pop star penned a message for fans announcing the postponement of his tour. Taking to Instagram, Liam posted a video and announced, "It’s with a heavy heart that I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America."

The One Direction singer revealed that he's suffering from a serious kidney infection, adding, "It’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover."

Liam also apologised to his fans, who were eagerly waiting for their favourite singer's show. He said that the team is trying to reschedule the dates, adding, "For now, we're issuing refunds."

The music icon also thanked his loyal fans for always showing love and support.

Fans took to the comments section to post their well wishes for the singer. One of the fans wrote, "Always got your back, champ." While another wished, "Get well soon, Liam. I wish you a speedy recovery." A third fan penned, "Sending one massive BIG hug your way."

Liam was supposed to perform on his South America Tour from September 1, 2023, to September 12, 2023, and had shows in several cities, including Lima and Sao Paulo. 

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus announces release of her new track 'Used to Be Young'

Miley Cyrus announces release of her new track 'Used to Be Young'
Meghan Markle ‘will never stand together’ with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle ‘will never stand together’ with Prince Harry
King Charles sparks calls to step down: ‘He’s a dud!’ video

King Charles sparks calls to step down: ‘He’s a dud!’
Iconic Whitesnake guitarist and songwriter Bernie Marsden dies at 72

Iconic Whitesnake guitarist and songwriter Bernie Marsden dies at 72

Ryan Reynolds shares endearing message for wife Blake Lively as she turns 36

Ryan Reynolds shares endearing message for wife Blake Lively as she turns 36
'Vikings': Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha looks stunning in latest photo

'Vikings': Katheryn Winnick aka Lagertha looks stunning in latest photo
Kylie Jenner spotted at Timothée Chalamet’s house after breakup rumors

Kylie Jenner spotted at Timothée Chalamet’s house after breakup rumors

SZA gets cozy with Justin Bieber in racy video for new single ‘Snooze’

SZA gets cozy with Justin Bieber in racy video for new single ‘Snooze’

Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?: Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder will decide together

Team Conrad or Team Jeremiah?: Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder will decide together

Technical issues during Beyoncé performance anger fans

Technical issues during Beyoncé performance anger fans

US actor reveals Meghan Markle is the person she admires the most

US actor reveals Meghan Markle is the person she admires the most
AQUA announces Barbie World Tour dates with perfectly pink photo

AQUA announces Barbie World Tour dates with perfectly pink photo