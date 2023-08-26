Liam Payne postpones 'South America' tour due to severe kidney infection

Liam Payne is facing a serious health battle that has caused him to cancel his upcoming South American tour.

The 21-year-old pop star penned a message for fans announcing the postponement of his tour. Taking to Instagram, Liam posted a video and announced, "It’s with a heavy heart that I have to tell you that we have no other choice but to postpone my upcoming tour of South America."

The One Direction singer revealed that he's suffering from a serious kidney infection, adding, "It’s something I wouldn’t wish on anyone, and doctors orders are that I now need to rest and recover."

Liam also apologised to his fans, who were eagerly waiting for their favourite singer's show. He said that the team is trying to reschedule the dates, adding, "For now, we're issuing refunds."



The music icon also thanked his loyal fans for always showing love and support.

Fans took to the comments section to post their well wishes for the singer. One of the fans wrote, "Always got your back, champ." While another wished, "Get well soon, Liam. I wish you a speedy recovery." A third fan penned, "Sending one massive BIG hug your way."

Liam was supposed to perform on his South America Tour from September 1, 2023, to September 12, 2023, and had shows in several cities, including Lima and Sao Paulo.