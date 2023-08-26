Miley Cyrus announces release of her new track 'Used to Be Young'

Miley Cyrus has recently surprised her fans by announcing the release of her highly anticipated track Used to Be Young. Taking to Instagram, the pop sensation posted the exciting announcement.

Miley shared a video clip from her new song and captioned the post, "Used to Be Young. Out now."

The song's short clip has captivated the audience, and her fans have immediately flooded the comment section of the post, heaping praise on the song.



One of the fans wrote, "Thank you so so much for this incredible masterpiece! being by your side for over 10 years has been a privilege and an honor. I’m so excited for what’s to come in the next 10 years of your amazing career and life! I love you Miley always and forever - Mckenna."

Another wrote, "It’s been on repeat. Thank you for always being so real and raw with your emotions and vulnerability. Love this song and MV so much!"



A third expressed, "Thank you for this masterpiece. I love you from the bottom of my heart."