Kate Middleton, Prince William issued warning ahead of Harry’s UK visit

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and her husband Prince William have been criticized as they are spending quality time with their children ahead of Prince Harry’s UK visit.

According to reports, the royal couple are spending time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis this holiday season at their Norfolk bolthole on the Sandringham Estate, Anmer Hall, on the Caribbean island of Mustique and Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The OK! Magazine, citing an insider, reported: “William and Kate have made it very clear that their children are their priority this summer holiday. They have blocked off much of the summer so that they can spend time with the children in the UK.”

Royal expert Richard Palmer has issued a warning that long holidays could well become an “issue” for Kate and William.

Speaking to Daily Express, Palmer said: “I do think that is an issue for them as well. They’re very popular, they’re a huge asset to the UK, but there have been eyebrows raised in other parts of the royal household about the amount of time they’re not doing official engagements.

“It may well be that they come under a little bit of pressure to up their number of engagements…"

Kate Middleton and Prince William received work warning amid Harry’s visit to Britain for charity next month.

