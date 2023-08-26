 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Saturday, August 26, 2023

Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry ‘concerned’ amid rift rumours
Meghan Markle leaves Prince Harry ‘concerned’ amid rift rumours

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has apparently left her husband Prince Harry ‘concerned’ as she leans on her friends for support.

The Daily Express, quoting a relationship expert, reported Archie and Lilibet father is 'concerned' about the amount of stress Meghan Markle is enduring following Spotify deal end and constant media and public opinion.

The report further claims Meghan is said to be receiving "emotional support" from her close pals in US as she leans on them amid result of "the pressures she faces in her everyday life".

The publication quoted relationship expert Louella Alderson as saying: "The constant media scrutiny and public opinion can be exhausting and can take its toll. 

"Plus, lots of Meghan and Harry's deals have fallen through recently, so it's no surprise that she has been leaning on her friends for support."

This comes as Prince Harry is set to visit UK next month without Meghan Markle.

