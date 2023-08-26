WATCH: Rescuers set example of kindness by saving dog from drowning in surging river

The rescue workers operating in the inundated areas of Vehari and nearby districts hit by the deluge in Sutlej River, set an example of kindness towards animals by saving a dog from drowning in floodwater.



The water overflowing from the river, which faces high-level flood, entered the Vehari district on Thursday, affecting dozens of villages and settlements in nearby districts.

Since India released more water in Sutlej, district authorities are working to rescue and provide relief to locals.

During the rescue efforts, the volunteers set an example of kindness towards the animals when they saw a dog drowning in the flood water in Vehari.

A video of the incident showed a few rescue workers pulling a dog out of the water while the canine was seen wearing a life jacket.

Also, the workers reportedly gave first aid to the rescued dog.

The act of kindness was lauded by the locals, who praised the rescue workers by clapping for them.