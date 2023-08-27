Meghan Markle ‘plays’ when Prince Harry is away

Experts have started to note the surprising nature of Meghan Markle’s public appearance graph as well as the reason they coincide with Prince Harry’s absence from the US.



Claims and admissions into this topic have been shared by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser, in her piece for News.com.au.

In order to reference this ‘whirlwind’, Ms Elser stepped forward with a few thoughts of her own.

She broke it all down in a piece for News.com.au and said, “Just like that, pfft. She was gone. Gone from view, gone from the paparazzi’s lenses and gone again from Instagram.”

She also posed the question, “Just what might explain the Duchess of Sussex’s energetic breaking of cover – and then her equally abrupt disappearance?”

Because “Intriguingly, this sudden glam resurgence, the flow of new Meghan pics, and then her disappearance maps closely onto her husband Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex’s recent quickie Asian tour and then his return to the land of the oat milk venti caramel frappuccino and election denial.”

“The obvious conclusion here would be, while the ducal cat’s away, Meghan will play … play at embracing mega-stardom, at embracing the attention and at embracing the world’s enduring and compulsive fascination with her.”

This comes even though Page Six sources believe Meghan Markle ‘loves being famous’ whereas the “Duke of Sulk-ex [Prince Harry] does not.”

“The fact that this phoenix-like reappearance of Superstar Meghan occurred just as Harry hit international airspace would suggest that while she might be ready to fully launch herself into the Hollywood and celebrity bloodstream, Aitch is not.”