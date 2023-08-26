Johnny Depp UNEXPECTED reaction towards Amber Heard libel case revealed

Johnny Depp did not really care about his bombshell libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard while he was on The Hollywood Vampires’ tour, spilt bandmate.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star’s bandmate, Alice Cooper, talked of the star’s unexpected reaction towards the whole drama surrounding his legal battle with the Aquaman star to Vulture.

He alluded the actor-musician and the entire crew had no interest in the defamation case that was being televised, adding that they did not even discuss the case while on tour.

Depp was in U.K. with his late friend Jeff Beck when the verdict of the case was announced in his favour after six-week-long trial.

Recalling the time, Cooper revealed if he he ever felt "hesitancy" to tour with the star, who was under strict media scrutiny at the time.

"Not at all. If you talk to Johnny about it, it was something that happened," Cooper said. "He was just like, 'Yeah, yeah, what’s the next song?'”

“For Johnny, it was one of those things where … you can’t say it got blown out of proportion, but I don’t know why they would televise the proceedings, right?" Cooper added. "It’s because of the fame of both people."

The musician revealed Depp never discussed the case with anyone on the tour, mainly because nobody really “cared” about it including the actor himself.

"I don’t think it was ever mentioned on the tour because nobody cared. I never watched a moment of the trials," he said. "It was so blown out of proportion. It was such a Hollywood thing."

"I knew Johnny was gonna win because how many people have other exes literally on their side testifying for him? That never happens," Cooper shared.

"I turned it right off and said, 'Well, you know, Johnny will weather this storm and when he’s onstage, he’s our guitar player.'"