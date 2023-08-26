 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber uses Justin Bieber to overshadow Selena Gomez song: ‘Stop controlling him!’

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 26, 2023

File Footage

Justin Bieber returned from his social media break “co-incidentally” on the same day when his ex Selena Gomez dropped her track Single Soon fans believe.

While fans of the Calm Down singer accused Justin of trying to “overshadow” Selena’s song, others are blaming his wife Hailey Bieber for “forcing” him to return from his social media hiatus.

After Bieber dropped a picture featuring him with the model, and her niece, on Instagram fans swarmed the comment section, urging Hailey to stop posting snaps from her husband's account.

“Because #selenagomez released a song today, you want to shadow her, you're stealing a role from her,” one user squashed Justin’s alleged attempt to steal Selena’s spotlight.

Many urged Hailey to stop with her tactics, accusing her of forcefully making Justin post her pictures on his account with one commenting, “Hailey in posting from Justin's profile again era.”

“Hailey forced him to post this,” another alleged while one penned, “@haileybieber stop taking yours husbands phone. Stop controlling him.” (sic)

“We see what you are doing! Always a drama queen!” another dragged the model.

Some users slammed the Peaches hitmaker himself. One wrote, “Funny, you haven’t posted a picture since May, but all the sudden someone drops a new song and you’re all over the Internet. Just saying.”

Hailey Bieber uses Justin Bieber to overshadow Selena Gomez song: ‘Stop controlling him!’
Hailey Bieber uses Justin Bieber to overshadow Selena Gomez song: ‘Stop controlling him!’

“It's probably chance, coincidence, fate Justin is back on Instagram, the same day as ... Oh no it's me who is paranoid!” another took a dig at the singer.

“Justin Bieber has returned from the dead!!” one quipped. 

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian insecure of Kim Kardashian's friendship with Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian insecure of Kim Kardashian's friendship with Tristan Thompson?
BTS Suga talks about emotional struggle ahead of group U.S. debut: ‘I cried a lot’

BTS Suga talks about emotional struggle ahead of group U.S. debut: ‘I cried a lot’

Kevin Costner's ex presses for more money for kids, fans react

Kevin Costner's ex presses for more money for kids, fans react

Kendall Jenner wants Bad Bunny to propose to her for marriage: ‘It feels right’

Kendall Jenner wants Bad Bunny to propose to her for marriage: ‘It feels right’
Miley Cyrus on mom Tish magical wedding ceremony amid heated family feud video

Miley Cyrus on mom Tish magical wedding ceremony amid heated family feud

Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding PDA-filled video goes viral video

Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding PDA-filled video goes viral
'Oppenheimer's CGI-free claims shattered: Fact Check

'Oppenheimer's CGI-free claims shattered: Fact Check
King Charles, royal family break silence as Prince Harry announces UK visit

King Charles, royal family break silence as Prince Harry announces UK visit
Travis Barker gives sweet kiss to Kourtney Kardashian's growing baby bump

Travis Barker gives sweet kiss to Kourtney Kardashian's growing baby bump
Selena Gomez unveils empowering message in latest song 'Single Soon'

Selena Gomez unveils empowering message in latest song 'Single Soon'

Chris Hemsworth reveals dynamic workout routine on Instagram

Chris Hemsworth reveals dynamic workout routine on Instagram
Johnny Depp UNEXPECTED reaction towards Amber Heard libel case revealed

Johnny Depp UNEXPECTED reaction towards Amber Heard libel case revealed