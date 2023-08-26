Hailey Bieber uses Justin Bieber to overshadow Selena Gomez song: ‘Stop controlling him!’

File Footage

Justin Bieber returned from his social media break “co-incidentally” on the same day when his ex Selena Gomez dropped her track Single Soon fans believe.



While fans of the Calm Down singer accused Justin of trying to “overshadow” Selena’s song, others are blaming his wife Hailey Bieber for “forcing” him to return from his social media hiatus.

After Bieber dropped a picture featuring him with the model, and her niece, on Instagram fans swarmed the comment section, urging Hailey to stop posting snaps from her husband's account.

“Because #selenagomez released a song today, you want to shadow her, you're stealing a role from her,” one user squashed Justin’s alleged attempt to steal Selena’s spotlight.

Many urged Hailey to stop with her tactics, accusing her of forcefully making Justin post her pictures on his account with one commenting, “Hailey in posting from Justin's profile again era.”

“Hailey forced him to post this,” another alleged while one penned, “@haileybieber stop taking yours husbands phone. Stop controlling him.” (sic)

“We see what you are doing! Always a drama queen!” another dragged the model.

Some users slammed the Peaches hitmaker himself. One wrote, “Funny, you haven’t posted a picture since May, but all the sudden someone drops a new song and you’re all over the Internet. Just saying.”

“It's probably chance, coincidence, fate Justin is back on Instagram, the same day as ... Oh no it's me who is paranoid!” another took a dig at the singer.

“Justin Bieber has returned from the dead!!” one quipped.