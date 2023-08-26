King Charles, royal family break silence as Prince Harry announces UK visit

Britain’s royal family has shared first social media post after Prince Harry announced his visit to Britain next month.



Archie and Lilibet father will visit London on September 7 and 8 to attend the WellChild Awards.

He has been patron of the charity for 15 years and will fly in for the September 7 ceremony and to spend time with each winner and their families at a special reception.

Prince Harry will arrive in Britain without his wife Meghan Markle, who will join him in Germany for Invictus Games.

Meanwhile, the royal family has yet to issue any formal statement regarding the Duke of Sussex visit to London on the eve of late Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary.

However, the palace, on behalf of King Charles and other senior royals shared its first social media post after Harry’s announcement to wish Prince Richard, the Duke of Gloucester, on his 79th birthday.

The royal family tweeted with Prince Richard’s photos saying, “Wishing The Duke of Gloucester a very Happy Birthday today!.”



