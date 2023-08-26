Justin and Hailey Bieber cherish heartwarming moment with niece

Justin and Hailey Bieber have melted hearts with a heartwarming photo they shared, showing their affection for Hailey's three-year-old niece, Iris.

The 29-year-old Canadian music sensation took to his Instagram, where he boasts a staggering 292 million followers, to post an endearing snapshot. In the image, the couple can be seen cozily cuddling with Iris, who happens to be the daughter of Hailey's sister, Alaia Baldwin.

Opting for a minimalist caption, the "Yummy" singer conveyed his feelings through a simple kissing smiley face emoji.

Hailey Bieber, the accomplished model, graced the photo with her presence, exuding a warm smile while cradling the little one. Her hairstyle featured a sleek and relaxed look, perfectly complementing the affectionate ambiance of the moment.

The model accessorized the picture with delicate gold earrings, and her attire consisted of a leather jacket and a plain white T-shirt, portraying a chic yet casual vibe.

In true harmonious fashion, her pop-icon husband kept his ensemble low-key. He sported a baseball cap adorned with polka dots, a white tank top, and an oversized hoodie that draped casually over his shoulders.



The timing of the post coincided with Hailey Bieber's leisurely sun-soaked escapade in Cabo, where she was joined by her close companions, including Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye, and Lori Harvey. Flaunting her well-toned midriff, she seemed unperturbed by the ongoing rumors about her being pregnant.

As Justin Bieber shared the heartwarming snapshot, it marked a special occasion for the couple. With their fifth wedding anniversary approaching this September, they will be celebrating half a decade of marital bliss.

Reflecting on their journey, the high-profile duo officially tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in New York City in September 2018. On his Instagram page, Justin gushed about Hailey as "the love of my life," confirming their engagement and setting the tone for their enduring love story.