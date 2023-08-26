Kate Middleton, Prince William wedding PDA-filled video goes viral

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton got married in April 2001 after eight years of dating and shared three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis together.



Now, after 12 years of their marriage, a PDA-filled video clip from their second day of the wedding has resurfaced online and won the hearts of millions of royal fans.

In the footage circulating on social media, Kate Middleton and William appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after wedding ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The royal couple left their fans swooning when they exchanged two kisses.

The video of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s first public kiss was posted on TikTok and has gone viral on social media.

The video has won the hearts of the fans days after Prince William received backlash for not attending Women’s football world cup final in Australia to support England against Spain.