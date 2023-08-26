 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori 'covering her tracks' with new digital sweep

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori has just sparked widespread debate after it was revealed that her social media pages were ‘wiped clean’ to avoid any dirt from being used against her, following her rise to fame.

In light of this, a PR expert from Borkowski PR, Alysa Beckner, stepped forward.

All of their insights have been shared during an interview with The Mirror.

In the midst of this chat, they told the outlet, “While Bianca is with Kanye, the eyes of the world are on her, so at the moment I imagine that she is carefully curating her future posts (with or without the help from her 'husband') to avoid a repeat of the Italy controversy.”

These reports have come shortly after Italians started an uproar against the star for her racy and skimpy outfits.

In light of this, the expert feels, “Deleting everything from her Instagram could be a means of minimising the negative attention she has already been getting for her outfits".

Before concluding they explained that this helps to limit the opportunity for people to comb her old posts for 'dirt' on her.”

