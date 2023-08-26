 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Harry: 'very sad to say'

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Harry
Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Harry 

Prince William will 'never forgive' his estranged brother Prince Harry amid rumours of peace talks with King Charles, a royal expert believes.

As Prince Harry is set to visit Britain next month, Phil Dampier told GB News, per Daily Express, "This would have been an ideal opportunity for peace talks, a summit.”

The royal expert said that he believes Prince William will "never" forgive Harry and the two royal brothers will never be able to trust each other again.

"I don't think William will ever forgive Harry, it's very sad to say,” the royal expert claimed.

Dampier further said, “There is no chance of a reconciliation in the near future."

Phil Dampier’s claims came as Prince Harry has announced to visit UK next month.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan and Harry continue to use abandoned Spotify deal to their benefit

Meghan and Harry continue to use abandoned Spotify deal to their benefit

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘covering her tracks’ with new digital sweep

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘covering her tracks’ with new digital sweep
Jennifer Aniston receives flowers from Adam Sandler on Mother's Day

Jennifer Aniston receives flowers from Adam Sandler on Mother's Day
Ariana Madix reveals security measures when Tom Sandoval is at home

Ariana Madix reveals security measures when Tom Sandoval is at home

BTS’ Jungkook shares why he ‘tortures himself’ over every mistake

BTS’ Jungkook shares why he ‘tortures himself’ over every mistake
Meghan Markle is getting hit with ‘crisis after PR flub after humiliation’

Meghan Markle is getting hit with ‘crisis after PR flub after humiliation’
Jamie Foxx 'doubles work' load after health scare

Jamie Foxx 'doubles work' load after health scare
Pressure mounts on King Charles as family of ex-PM apologises for slave-owning past

Pressure mounts on King Charles as family of ex-PM apologises for slave-owning past

Britney Spears reaches out for 'more help' after Paul Richard Soliz outing

Britney Spears reaches out for 'more help' after Paul Richard Soliz outing
Prince William rescues himself from a disaster

Prince William rescues himself from a disaster

Eminem engaged in discussions for Australian stadium tour in 2024

Eminem engaged in discussions for Australian stadium tour in 2024
US actor receives backlash for praising Meghan Markle

US actor receives backlash for praising Meghan Markle