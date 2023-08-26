Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Harry: 'very sad to say'

Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Harry

Prince William will 'never forgive' his estranged brother Prince Harry amid rumours of peace talks with King Charles, a royal expert believes.



As Prince Harry is set to visit Britain next month, Phil Dampier told GB News, per Daily Express, "This would have been an ideal opportunity for peace talks, a summit.”

The royal expert said that he believes Prince William will "never" forgive Harry and the two royal brothers will never be able to trust each other again.

"I don't think William will ever forgive Harry, it's very sad to say,” the royal expert claimed.

Dampier further said, “There is no chance of a reconciliation in the near future."

Phil Dampier’s claims came as Prince Harry has announced to visit UK next month.

