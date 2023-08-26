 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Khloe Kardashian insecure of Kim Kardashian's friendship with Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian insecure of Kim Kardashian's friendship with Tristan Thompson?

Khloe Kardashian reportedly does not approve of her former cheater boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s growing closeness with her sister Kim Kardashian.

The reality TV star feels “betrayed” when she sees the Skims founder hanging out with the NBA star while she sits at her home to babysit kids, she shares with Tristan.

Kim and Tristan enjoy a friendly bond, and are often seen together. They were recently spotted partying together in Miami, Fla, and later at Drake's concert in L.A.

"They arrived to the show in the same car," an eyewitness told In Touch Weekly. "They looked like they were having a blast. Khloé seemed to be the furthest thing from their minds."

Dishing on how their friendly bond frustrates Khloe, the insider noted, "They’re definitely close, and they don’t try to hide it — even from Khloé. It stings."

"The last thing Khloé wants to see is the man who cheated on her stepping out with her sister,” the source added.

"Kim is hitting the town with Tristan while Khloé is home taking care of the kids," the source shared. "She’s furious. Who can blame her for feeling completely betrayed? It’s humiliating."

This comes after Khloe revealed that she asked Tristan and his brother Amari to come live with her after their mom passed away earlier this year.

However, she has strictly maintained that they are not romantically together as she still has not forgotten how he cheated on her by father a child with Maralee Nichols.

