Saturday, August 26, 2023
Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence as Harry announces return to UK

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have shared their first social media post a day after Prince Harry announced to return to UK for charity.

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle will not join her husband Prince Harry when he jets off to the United Kingdom on September 7 for the annual WellChild charity awards.

Meghan will join Harry in Düsseldorf, Germany for Invictus Games just a few days after his stopover in hometown, Britain.

Harry is not expected to meet his estranged brother William and father King Charles during his visit on the eve of late Queen Elizabeth’s first death anniversary.

Kate Middleton, Prince William and the royals have not yet officially reacted to the visit of Harry, however, the Prince and Princess of Wales took to Instagram to share their first post on social media after the Duke announced to visit UK.

The future queen and king turned to Instagram and shared a video to mark International Dog Day.

They said in the caption of the video, “Is the hashtag #DogsOnRoyalVisits a thing?!

“For #InternationalDogDay here are just some we've said hello to on the road this year.”


