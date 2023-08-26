Amber Heard’s court case against Johnny Depp: ‘Its been a cruelty’

A trip down memory lane has just been taken while discussing the ‘cruelty’ Amber Heard suffered during her court case against Johnny Depp.

These claims have been made in an opinion piece for the Guardian that was released around the same time as the trial.

Everything has been shared by Moira Donegan, in her piece for The Guardian.

In it the author addressed the issues with a broadcasted trial and said, “A broad consensus has emerged online that Heard must be lying about her abuse.”

“She’s been accused of convincing the multiple witnesses who say Depp abused her to lie – repeatedly and under oath – for years.”

“These conspiracy theories are unsupported by the facts of the case, but that has not stopped them from spreading.”

Not to mention, “online, the case has taken on a heady mythology, and belief in Depp’s righteousness persists independent of the evidence” and “in the service of this myth, any cruelty can be justified.”

The author also said, “When Heard took the stand, she became emotional as she recounted how Depp allegedly hit her, manipulated and controlled her, surveilled her and sexually assaulted her.”

“Afterwards, ordinary people, along with a few celebrities and even brands like Duolingo and Milani, took to social media to mock or undermine Heard.”

“They took screenshots of her weeping face and made it a meme,” and “many performed mocking re-enactments of her testimony, lip-syncing along as she recounted the alleged abuse.”

Even the audio of her crying became a TikTok trend and was used throughout other social media platforms.

Before concluding the author added, “This cruelty has now been joined in and compounded by the jury, who have gone beyond mocking her for telling her story, and now declared that she actually broke the law by doing so.”