Meghan Markle’s done ‘more damage to the monarchy’ than an executioner

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle has done more damage to the Firm than the man responsible for signing the death warrant for a reigning King of his time.

Comparisons of this nature have been made by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything during one of her pieces of News.com.au.

In this piece she said, “Harry and Meghan’s wholesale, public repudiation of the royal paradigm over the last couple of years is unprecedented stuff.”

Because “intentionally or not, they have done more damage to the standing of the monarchy than the ghost of Oliver Cromwell and all that secret ivory combined.”

“The dumb thing in all of this is that instances like this Meghan website reworking just adds weight to the Sussexes’ overarching arguments about The Firm.”

But “Whether this situation was deliberate or just a stuff-up, the end result is that it still looks like the Palace is dismissing or downplaying her royal work. And that? That is just bloody stupid” Ms Elser later added before signing off.