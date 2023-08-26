 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s done ‘more damage to the monarchy’ than an executioner

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Meghan Markle’s done ‘more damage to the monarchy’ than an executioner
Meghan Markle’s done ‘more damage to the monarchy’ than an executioner

Royal experts are of the opinion that Meghan Markle has done more damage to the Firm than the man responsible for signing the death warrant for a reigning King of his time.

Comparisons of this nature have been made by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She shed light into everything during one of her pieces of News.com.au.

In this piece she said, “Harry and Meghan’s wholesale, public repudiation of the royal paradigm over the last couple of years is unprecedented stuff.”

Because “intentionally or not, they have done more damage to the standing of the monarchy than the ghost of Oliver Cromwell and all that secret ivory combined.”

“The dumb thing in all of this is that instances like this Meghan website reworking just adds weight to the Sussexes’ overarching arguments about The Firm.”

But “Whether this situation was deliberate or just a stuff-up, the end result is that it still looks like the Palace is dismissing or downplaying her royal work. And that? That is just bloody stupid” Ms Elser later added before signing off. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle looking to trade ‘royal for ‘Madonna or Beyoncé-style’

Meghan Markle looking to trade ‘royal for ‘Madonna or Beyoncé-style’
David Bautista pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

David Bautista pays tribute to Bray Wyatt
Kanye West removes last trace of ex-wife Kim Kardashian? video

Kanye West removes last trace of ex-wife Kim Kardashian?
Kate Middleton shows her 'real face' in resurfaced video? video

Kate Middleton shows her 'real face' in resurfaced video?
Meghan and Harry continue to use abandoned Spotify deal to their benefit video

Meghan and Harry continue to use abandoned Spotify deal to their benefit

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘covering her tracks’ with new digital sweep

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘covering her tracks’ with new digital sweep
Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Harry: 'very sad to say'

Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Harry: 'very sad to say'
Jennifer Aniston receives flowers from Adam Sandler on Mother's Day

Jennifer Aniston receives flowers from Adam Sandler on Mother's Day
Ariana Madix reveals security measures when Tom Sandoval is at home

Ariana Madix reveals security measures when Tom Sandoval is at home

BTS’ Jungkook shares why he ‘tortures himself’ over every mistake

BTS’ Jungkook shares why he ‘tortures himself’ over every mistake
Meghan Markle is getting hit with ‘crisis after PR flub after humiliation’

Meghan Markle is getting hit with ‘crisis after PR flub after humiliation’
Zendaya and Tom Holland surprise Oakland students with basketball game

Zendaya and Tom Holland surprise Oakland students with basketball game