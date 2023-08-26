Ariana Madix reveals security measures when Tom Sandoval is at home

Despite the scandal-stricken split, Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval are living under the same roof but she has checked all security boxes to feel secure: locking the bedroom door at night, for example.

In a chat with co-star Scheana Shay on the Shenanigans podcast, the 38-year-old revealed she still lived together with her bitter ex which they jointly bought in 2009.

"I have to say, him staying out late all the time was always something that really made my anxiety super, super bad — never knowing when he was going to come in the door, never knowing how late he was going to stay out," adding, "He'd say he's going to be out until 12 and then it's 2 or 3 [in the morning] and he's still out. I couldn't sleep."

But after the break up in March, the reality star said, "I sleep a lot easier at night not giving a =--- about when he's coming in that door. Yes, we're in the same house, but I don't have to think, 'He's coming in my bedroom,' because he's not." Madix then shared that she slept with her bedroom door locked, "just in case."

Ariana also tackled the thorny question of why she cohabitated with her estranged former boyfriend, with whom she had been in a relationship nearly for a decade.

Financial reasons were the main and only reason, she stressed. "I pay a mortgage," she said. "It's expensive. I have a lot of places that money has to go before I get to just be like Scrooge McDuck. I am not rich. I do not have millions of dollars and I'm also not going to squander my financial future and stability by putting myself in a position to ---- myself over for the rest of my life because somebody else ----ed up."