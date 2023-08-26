 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Saturday, August 26, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry continue to use abandoned Spotify deal to their benefit

By
Web Desk

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Meghan and Harry continue to use abandoned Spotify deal to their benefit

The British royal family's official website recently made headlines when it showed that HRH title of Prince Harry was removed.

The family often draws criticism for failing to remove the errors and obsolete information from the website.

A look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's archewell.com website also shows that they have failed to update it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced in June that their multi-million-dollar with streaming giant Spotify came to an end.

The couple produced just one series under their Archewell Audio podcast imprint since inking the agreement in 2020 for a reported $20 million.

That show, Markle's "Archetypes," topped podcast charts for the outlet in a number of markets, with listeners flocking to her discussions with influential women.

More than two months after the royal couple and Spotify announced to end of their deal, archewell.com still continues to mention it as one of Meghan and Harry's achievements.

A statement on Archewell Audio page reads, "Archewell Audio is the newly formed, audio-first production company started by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archewell Audio will produce programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world. Under an exclusive partnership, Archewell Audio will join Spotify and their global reach—180 million Premium subscribers and 406 million monthly active users around the world—to spotlight diverse perspectives and voices. As part of the partnership, The Duke and Duchess through Archewell Audio produce podcasts and shows that build community through shared experiences, powerful narratives, and universal values."

Meghan and Harry continue to use abandoned Spotify deal to their benefit


More From Entertainment:

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘covering her tracks’ with new digital sweep

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori ‘covering her tracks’ with new digital sweep
Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Harry: 'very sad to say'

Prince William will ‘never forgive’ Harry: 'very sad to say'
Jennifer Aniston receives flowers from Adam Sandler on Mother's Day

Jennifer Aniston receives flowers from Adam Sandler on Mother's Day
Ariana Madix reveals security measures when Tom Sandoval is at home

Ariana Madix reveals security measures when Tom Sandoval is at home

BTS’ Jungkook shares why he ‘tortures himself’ over every mistake

BTS’ Jungkook shares why he ‘tortures himself’ over every mistake
Meghan Markle is getting hit with ‘crisis after PR flub after humiliation’

Meghan Markle is getting hit with ‘crisis after PR flub after humiliation’
Jamie Foxx 'doubles work' load after health scare

Jamie Foxx 'doubles work' load after health scare
Pressure mounts on King Charles as family of ex-PM apologises for slave-owning past

Pressure mounts on King Charles as family of ex-PM apologises for slave-owning past

Britney Spears reaches out for 'more help' after Paul Richard Soliz outing

Britney Spears reaches out for 'more help' after Paul Richard Soliz outing
Prince William rescues himself from a disaster

Prince William rescues himself from a disaster

Eminem engaged in discussions for Australian stadium tour in 2024

Eminem engaged in discussions for Australian stadium tour in 2024
US actor receives backlash for praising Meghan Markle

US actor receives backlash for praising Meghan Markle