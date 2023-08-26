Meghan and Harry continue to use abandoned Spotify deal to their benefit

The British royal family's official website recently made headlines when it showed that HRH title of Prince Harry was removed.

The family often draws criticism for failing to remove the errors and obsolete information from the website.

A look at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's archewell.com website also shows that they have failed to update it.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced in June that their multi-million-dollar with streaming giant Spotify came to an end.

The couple produced just one series under their Archewell Audio podcast imprint since inking the agreement in 2020 for a reported $20 million.

That show, Markle's "Archetypes," topped podcast charts for the outlet in a number of markets, with listeners flocking to her discussions with influential women.

More than two months after the royal couple and Spotify announced to end of their deal, archewell.com still continues to mention it as one of Meghan and Harry's achievements.

A statement on Archewell Audio page reads, "Archewell Audio is the newly formed, audio-first production company started by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archewell Audio will produce programming that uplifts and entertains audiences around the world. Under an exclusive partnership, Archewell Audio will join Spotify and their global reach—180 million Premium subscribers and 406 million monthly active users around the world—to spotlight diverse perspectives and voices. As part of the partnership, The Duke and Duchess through Archewell Audio produce podcasts and shows that build community through shared experiences, powerful narratives, and universal values."



