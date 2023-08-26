 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Kanye West removes last trace of ex-wife Kim Kardashian?

Saturday, August 26, 2023

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is a story of the past and the former is removing what could be interpreted as the last remnant of his beloved ex-wife from his new life.

The 46, has listed his oldest bachelor pad in the Hollywood Hills, from where the SKIMS mogul was often spotted stepping out in the heydays of their relationship before they shifted to the California mansion in Bel Air.

Kanye is known for his brutal architecture taste
The three-bedroom, four-bathroom house was bought by Ye for $1.79m in 2003 at the nascent stage of his career and now he is demanding a double value of $3.69m for the 4,214 square feet ocean-view mansion.

Moreover, the Donda hitmaker previously repeatedly tried to sell the property but reportedly did not find suitable takers.

According to Hope Flynn, founder of FeedMeFemale and head of sexual health content at iPlaySafe, the sale of the home could represent Kanye "letting go of the past and what it represents.”

Especially after Bianca Censori's entrance which charmed him toward herself. “We need to remember Kanye is a husband and no longer a single man. So, there’s no longer a use for the bachelor pad," the expert told The Mirror.

After six years of marriage and sharing four kids, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye in Feb 2021 with sources at the time confiding that she was fed up with the latter's compulsive behavior and made this step to shield and maintain her kids and sanity respectively from its toxic rays.

