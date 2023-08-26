 
Saturday, August 26, 2023
David Bautista pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

Saturday, August 26, 2023

David Bautista on Saturday paid tribute to WWE star Bray Wyatt who died on Thursday at the age of 36.

Taking to Instagram, the actor and former wrestler shared Bray's picture and wrote, "This dude was special."

Wyatt, whose real name was Windham Rotunda, died “unexpectedly,” according to an article on the WWE website that did not mention a cause of death.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Windham Rotunda, also known as Bray Wyatt, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 24, at age 36,” WWE said. “WWE extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, friends and fans.”

Wyatt, the 2017 WWE champion, was also known as “The Fiend.” His last televised performance came at the 2023 Royal Rumble.

“Known for his captivating performances and incredible in-ring presence, Wyatt was a defining superstar of his generation,” WWE said.


