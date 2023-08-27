 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Sunday, August 27, 2023
By
Web Desk

Hollywood Funnyman Kevin Hart responds with laughter to injury after race mishap

By
Web Desk

Sunday, August 27, 2023

Hollywood Funnyman Kevin Hart responds with laughter to injury after race
Hollywood Funnyman Kevin Hart responds with laughter to injury after race

Kevin Hart, an acclaimed Hollywood actor and comedian, recently got injured when a race with NFL player Stevan Ridley went wrong, and the stand-up comedian found himself bound in a wheelchair.

Kevin, using his usual witty sense, responded to the fan's reaction to his injury after the race in a video. Taking to Instagram, the stand-up comedian posted a video and confessed that he messed up by indulging in a race at the age of 44.

Kevin captioned the video, "All of my friends can kiss my a*s (laugh emojis).... I wish y’all could hear some of these damn calls. All of a sudden, everybody is a damn doctor or a physician….FUCK YALL MAN!!!!! (laugh emojis) #ManDown."

The video featured Kevin driving a car, in which he lamented the racing experience, showed his wheelchair, and quipped that it takes him a long time to get out of the car. 

He added, "I am getting calls from every celebrity and athlete." He confessed to being a mess, adding that his journey to recovery is going to be real and will take some time.

Kevin's video received a lot of reactions, and among the most notable are Dwayne Johnson, also known as the Rock, and Eniko Hart. 

The Rock wrote, "I said what I said out of love," seemingly responding to Kevin's comments regarding the artists calling him. Eniko wrote, "I bet next time you'll listen to me!" 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need Hollywood’s version of a 'booster seat’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry need Hollywood’s version of a 'booster seat’
Vin Diesel's nostalgic throwback: A colorful encounter with Deepika Padukone in India video

Vin Diesel's nostalgic throwback: A colorful encounter with Deepika Padukone in India
Meghan Markle’s received a ‘fresh new snub’ via the ‘edit button’

Meghan Markle’s received a ‘fresh new snub’ via the ‘edit button’
Bianca Censori's outfits suggest Kanye West unable to get over Kim Kardashian

Bianca Censori's outfits suggest Kanye West unable to get over Kim Kardashian

Prince Harry sees King Charles as ‘useless dad’ housing ‘snakepit of egos’

Prince Harry sees King Charles as ‘useless dad’ housing ‘snakepit of egos’
Man approaches court after being injured during preparation for The Weeknd concert

Man approaches court after being injured during preparation for The Weeknd concert
Meghan Markle’s done ‘more damage to the monarchy’ than an executioner

Meghan Markle’s done ‘more damage to the monarchy’ than an executioner
Meghan Markle looking to trade ‘royal for ‘Madonna or Beyoncé-style’

Meghan Markle looking to trade ‘royal for ‘Madonna or Beyoncé-style’
David Bautista pays tribute to Bray Wyatt

David Bautista pays tribute to Bray Wyatt
Kanye West removes last trace of ex-wife Kim Kardashian? video

Kanye West removes last trace of ex-wife Kim Kardashian?
Kate Middleton shows her 'real face' in resurfaced video? video

Kate Middleton shows her 'real face' in resurfaced video?
Meghan and Harry continue to use abandoned Spotify deal to their benefit video

Meghan and Harry continue to use abandoned Spotify deal to their benefit