Hollywood Funnyman Kevin Hart responds with laughter to injury after race mishap

Hollywood Funnyman Kevin Hart responds with laughter to injury after race

Kevin Hart, an acclaimed Hollywood actor and comedian, recently got injured when a race with NFL player Stevan Ridley went wrong, and the stand-up comedian found himself bound in a wheelchair.

Kevin, using his usual witty sense, responded to the fan's reaction to his injury after the race in a video. Taking to Instagram, the stand-up comedian posted a video and confessed that he messed up by indulging in a race at the age of 44.

Kevin captioned the video, "All of my friends can kiss my a*s (laugh emojis).... I wish y’all could hear some of these damn calls. All of a sudden, everybody is a damn doctor or a physician….FUCK YALL MAN!!!!! (laugh emojis) #ManDown."



The video featured Kevin driving a car, in which he lamented the racing experience, showed his wheelchair, and quipped that it takes him a long time to get out of the car.

He added, "I am getting calls from every celebrity and athlete." He confessed to being a mess, adding that his journey to recovery is going to be real and will take some time.

Kevin's video received a lot of reactions, and among the most notable are Dwayne Johnson, also known as the Rock, and Eniko Hart.

The Rock wrote, "I said what I said out of love," seemingly responding to Kevin's comments regarding the artists calling him. Eniko wrote, "I bet next time you'll listen to me!"