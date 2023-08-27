Bob Barker, host of 'The Price Is Right', passes away at 99

Bob Barker (Robert William Barker), famously known as the Host of the well-known game show The Price Is Right, has passed away at the age of 99.

The TV star's publicist, Roger Neal, confirmed the news of Bob's sad demise, saying, "It is with profound sadness that we announce that the World’s Greatest MC who ever lived, Bob Barker, has left us."

According to Fox News Digital, Bob died of natural causes in his Hollywood Hills home.

Bob was a legendary TV star, as he had won Emmy Awards 19 times during his career and hosted the longest-running game show in North American TV history, The Price Is Right.

His show ran for 35 years on CBS, and he hosted a lot of other shows, including the nighttime version of the game show and other primetime shows.

Of the 19 Emmys he won, five were in the category of Outstanding Game Show Host. Bob also took a leap forward toward a radio career and went on to host Truth or Consequences in 1956, hosting it for 18 years.

Bob announced his retirement after an illustrious career in 2007.

The TV star's friends and fans have paid tribute to him after his death.

Comedian Drew Carey posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Very sad day for the Price Is Right family, and animal lovers all over the world. I will carry his memory in my heart forever. #RIPBobBarker We love you."