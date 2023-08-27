Miley Cyrus gets teary-eyed discussing her relationship with father

Miley Cyrus recently got emotional and had tears in her eyes as she talked about her relationship with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus. The pop star recently released a song titled Used to Be Young and announced a nostalgic series titled Used to Be Young, inspired by her track.

The series features her going down memory lane and talking about how she rose to fame.

Miley, 30, gained fame as a child star in the Disney series Hannah Montana, where she co-starred with her father Billy Ray who also acted as her on-screen father.

Miley's life took a turn when her parents decided to split and filed for divorce and just after four months of divorce Billy got engaged to 34-year-old musician Firerose, who was just four years older than his daughter.

According to Metro, A source close to the family told The Sun that the engagement has created a rift in the father-daughter relationship between Miley and Billy.

Now, Miley was seen getting teary-eyed while talking about her father as she compared her childhood with her father's childhood.

She said, "I grew up in a close family and was loved by them, whereas this wasn't the case with my father." She added, "The audience's love for him makes him feel special, and it's like healing his childhood wound."

A source revealed that Miley is no longer on speaking terms with her father following the latter's split with Trish, Miley's mom. The insider also expressed hope that Miley and Billy will soon get over their issues.