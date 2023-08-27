Dalton Gomez steps out without wedding ring amid divorce news

Ariana Grande's estranged spouse, Dalton Gomez, has emerged in public for the first time following the surprising news of their divorce. He was spotted in West Hollywood without his wedding ring, accompanied by friends. The 28-year-old real estate broker's split from the 30-year-old singer of "Into You" was initially revealed last month, but sources suggest they had parted ways in January.

During the outing, Gomez donned a dark green top layered with a white, long-sleeved shirt. He also wore a camouflage cap and stood with arms crossed. According to TMZ, insiders disclosed that Dalton spent time with friends at the renowned location, Barney's Beanery, engaging in a game of pool. Witnesses noted his somber demeanor throughout the evening, remarking that he remained mostly reserved.

Gomez's exposed left hand was conspicuous, devoid of the wedding band that once adorned it. The absence of the ring underscored the finalized separation. Notably, the couple's divorce revelations emerged in mid-July, even though their marriage had reportedly dissolved earlier, back in January.

In an attempt to salvage their declining marriage, Gomez had traveled to London in December 2022 to visit Grande, who was engrossed in filming the live adaptation of "Wicked." However, their efforts to mend the relationship were ultimately unsuccessful, as detailed by Page Six.