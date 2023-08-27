 
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle’s looking up acting gigs after ‘well dries up’

Meghan Markle is allegedly planning on bagging herself an Oscars after contemplating a return to acting.

Insights into Meghan’s future plans have been brought to light by an inside source close to Life & Style magazine.

According to this insider, Meghan is planning the ultimate “acting comeback”, given the newfound success her show Suits has been witnessing.

Her alleged determination to capitalize on the boom is so great that she has already started “talking to some big-name directors and producers” and is even of the opinion that there might be an “Oscar could be in her future” with this.

Thus, “She is now planning an acting comeback” with full steam.

Before concluding the same source also explained the star’s thinking behind this decision and admitted, “Suits is such a hit in reruns that Meghan’s being told there’s a demand from fans to see her act again” so “she’s excited.”

For those unversed, the show Suits reached the panicle of success on Netflix after Meghan’s marriage into the Royal Family.

With all the buzz that surrounded her, “she’s tackling her comeback very strategically” as a result.

While “she’d love to land a new TV part, Meghan really wants to sink her teeth into a dramatic film role” because “She thinks an Oscar could be in her future.”

By now, “She’d gotten a bunch of offers over the last five years, but turned them down because she really was trying to embrace royal life and, later, forge a new path behind-the-scenes in Hollywood with Harry.”

“But now that’s all changed. With other opportunities drying up, she’s actively looking for roles and talking to some big-name directors and producers” and “Harry is 100 percent supportive of all of it” because “acting is what Meghan knows and what she’s always loved.”

